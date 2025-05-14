Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $11.41. Amplitude shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 300,301 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Eric Vishria sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,868.85. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amplitude from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amplitude from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Amplitude Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.24% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 33.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amplitude by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.