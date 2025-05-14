Analysts Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target at $310.23

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.23.
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen
Insider Activity at Amgen
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amgen Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $270.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amgen Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
