Analysts Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target at $310.23

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $310.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $324.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total value of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,240,533.68. The trade was a 40.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Amgen by 304.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $270.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. Amgen has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

