Analysts Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Target Price at $10.39

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.39.

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Ardelyx to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott purchased 77,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $388,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,015,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,077,470. The trade was a 4.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,768.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,378.48. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,076 shares of company stock worth $777,555. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ardelyx by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 73,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 154,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 463,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $811.07 million, a PE ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 0.76. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

