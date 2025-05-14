Analysts Set Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Target Price at $37.50

Shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOW. JMP Securities increased their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

BOW opened at $38.30 on Friday. Bowhead Specialty has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 29.24.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bowhead Specialty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ava Schnidman bought 1,493 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.41 per share, with a total value of $49,881.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $63,245.13. This trade represents a 373.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOW. Gallatin Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after buying an additional 849,408 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 812,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after buying an additional 452,033 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after buying an additional 338,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $12,297,000.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

