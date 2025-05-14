Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Target Price at $57.09

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.39. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.15.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 31,543 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,139,964.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,488.52. The trade was a 12.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $39,511.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,577.89. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,410,217 shares of company stock valued at $212,434,332. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 63,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 71.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.