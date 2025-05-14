Analysts Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) PT at $140.95

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.63.

Several research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Williams Trading set a $154.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

EOG stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.42. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 121,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,949,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 700.6% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,778 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

