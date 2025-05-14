Analysts Set FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Target Price at $171.83

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.83.

FTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $168.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

In other news, COO David Moreno acquired 6,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.85 per share, for a total transaction of $624,113.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,969,441.55. This trade represents a 2.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 3,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.54 per share, for a total transaction of $283,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,318,688.08. The trade was a 0.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,715. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTAI. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $117.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,177.98 and a beta of 1.64. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $181.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average of $124.92.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

