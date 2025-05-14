Analysts Set Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Target Price at $37.00

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDEN. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,431,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,137 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 673,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $17,704,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after buying an additional 40,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $777.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.85. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 0.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 256.41%.

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

