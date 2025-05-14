Analysts Set Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Target Price at C$21.38

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.38.

IVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Shares of IVN stock opened at C$14.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.51 and a beta of 1.94. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$9.79 and a 12 month high of C$21.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

