Analysts Set Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) PT at $47.38

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

LIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Life360 from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Life360 Stock Performance

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $59.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. Life360 has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life360 will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Life360

In related news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,076,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,847.84. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell John Burke sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $135,334.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,215,005.60. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,881 shares of company stock worth $7,220,851. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life360

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIF. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Life360 by 295.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Life360 by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 22,820 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Life360 in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

