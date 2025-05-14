Analysts Set Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Price Target at $26.00

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja purchased 21,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $315,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,636.78. This trade represents a 47.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,861,288. This trade represents a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,556,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Select Medical by 2,552.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,596,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,092,000 after buying an additional 1,536,234 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,096,000 after buying an additional 1,407,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Select Medical by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,643,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,838,000 after buying an additional 864,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Select Medical announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 42.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

