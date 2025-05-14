Analysts Set Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Target Price at $2.17

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $1.50 to $0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 9.0%

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.49.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.37). Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 555.23% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. The business had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Spruce Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 288,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

