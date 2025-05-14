Analysts Set StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Price Target at C$5.13

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.70 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,446.06. Also, Director Benjamin Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$113,439.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 41,600 shares of company stock worth $162,890. 38.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVI opened at C$3.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.91. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$5.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. StorageVault Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.28%.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

