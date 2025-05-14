Analysts Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Price Target at $267.32

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.32.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

TRV opened at $264.79 on Friday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $200.21 and a one year high of $273.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

