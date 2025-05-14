Analyzing Coursera (NYSE:COUR) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS)

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.6% of Coursera shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Coursera shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Coursera alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coursera and Data443 Risk Mitigation”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coursera $704.87 million 2.08 -$79.53 million ($0.43) -21.16 Data443 Risk Mitigation $5.58 million 0.00 -$4.24 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coursera.

Risk and Volatility

Coursera has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 42.58, suggesting that its stock price is 4,158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coursera and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coursera 2 3 7 0 2.42 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 0.00

Coursera currently has a consensus price target of $9.31, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. Given Coursera’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coursera is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

This table compares Coursera and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coursera -11.45% -9.42% -6.15% Data443 Risk Mitigation -90.22% N/A -88.94%

Summary

Coursera beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc. operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack. It offers its products to individuals, enterprise, business, campus, and government. The company was formerly known as Dkandu, Inc. and changed its name to Coursera, Inc. in April 2012. Coursera, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Free Report)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.