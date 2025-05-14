Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys 6,930 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

In related news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.79 and a 200-day moving average of $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

