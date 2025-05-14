Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $88.00 price objective on the consumer goods maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.10. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.52% from the company’s current price.

BUD has been the topic of several other reports. Argus raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

NYSE BUD opened at $65.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $45.94 and a one year high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 23.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

