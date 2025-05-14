Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Annexon Price Performance
ANNX opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Annexon will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon
Annexon Company Profile
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
