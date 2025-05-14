Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 0.6%
AIV opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
