Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 0.6%

AIV opened at $8.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 119.76% and a negative return on equity of 68.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 980.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 276.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

