Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Trading 12.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 12.6% on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock to $30.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Applied Optoelectronics traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.53. Approximately 1,319,424 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,963,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAOI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.
Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 11.2%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $99.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 145.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.
Featured Stories
