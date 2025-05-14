AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Receives $178.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ATR

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 17,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,687,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,002,082.64. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total value of $151,657.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,798.42. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,095 shares of company stock worth $4,565,770 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,265,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,854,000 after purchasing an additional 617,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 353,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,284,000 after purchasing an additional 247,519 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 20,143.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,970,000 after purchasing an additional 201,833 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $154.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.