argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $680.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on argenx from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on argenx from $1,100.00 to $1,065.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.94.

argenx Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $542.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -616.44 and a beta of 0.57. argenx has a twelve month low of $352.77 and a twelve month high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that argenx will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in argenx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in argenx by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

