Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.97, but opened at $15.75. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 844,732 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $542.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Insider Activity

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $774,974.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,220,021.39. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 275,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,037 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

