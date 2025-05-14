Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Assurant were worth $51,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,320,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,016,000 after buying an additional 891,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,475,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,365,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Assurant by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,370,000 after acquiring an additional 156,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 281,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,764,000 after purchasing an additional 87,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $202.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.12 and a 1 year high of $230.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.93.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. StockNews.com raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

In other Assurant news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,162. This represents a 14.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

