AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. On average, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

ASTS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

