Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insider Acquires £79,100 in Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) insider Cyrus Jilla purchased 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £79,100 ($105,270.16).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Up 6.0%

LON AML opened at GBX 83.85 ($1.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £789.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.00. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 182 ($2.42). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.57.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 44.90 ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Aston Martin Lagonda Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc will post 3.0755403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.13) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AML

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin’s vision is to be the world’s most desirable, ultra-luxury British brand, creating the most exquisitely addictive performance cars.

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is acknowledged as an iconic global brand synonymous with style, luxury, performance, and exclusivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.