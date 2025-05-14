ATB Capital Downgrades Docebo (TSE:DCBO) to Sector Perform

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$75.00. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Cormark dropped their price objective on Docebo from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday.
View Our Latest Analysis on DCBO
Docebo Trading Up 2.3%
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Docebo
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.