Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Atkore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Atkore stock opened at $70.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Atkore has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $158.90.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atkore will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $69,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. The trade was a 2.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atkore by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

