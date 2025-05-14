AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $251.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.57.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $204.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.19. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $180.40 and a 52-week high of $239.29. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,672,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,011,000 after purchasing an additional 96,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,152,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,590,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,627,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.