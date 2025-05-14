Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Makes New $425.92 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,171,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $425,923,000. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.8% of Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,464,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $196,711,000 after purchasing an additional 50,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Summit Insights lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average of $127.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

