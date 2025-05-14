Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho set a $37.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

AXTA opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

