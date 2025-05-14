AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AXGN

AxoGen Price Performance

Insider Activity

AXGN opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.19. AxoGen has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other AxoGen news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,937.98. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AxoGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in AxoGen by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 954,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 595,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2,912.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 530,775 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,506,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,272,000 after acquiring an additional 416,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2,124.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 365,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth $5,668,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.