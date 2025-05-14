Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $49.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.11.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. Barclays dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,118,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,096,000 after purchasing an additional 924,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,687,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,744,000 after acquiring an additional 177,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,212,000 after acquiring an additional 465,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $829,092,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,702,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $30.93 and a 12-month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

