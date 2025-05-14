Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 265,322 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,322 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in United Parks & Resorts were worth $51,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,548,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,575,000 after acquiring an additional 599,043 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,292,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parks & Resorts by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,548,000 after acquiring an additional 450,670 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in United Parks & Resorts by 2,024,910.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 405,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 404,982 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parks & Resorts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,055,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,282,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares in the last quarter.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $60.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $286.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.28 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Byron Surrett sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $342,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,345. This trade represents a 38.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRKS. UBS Group began coverage on United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie decreased their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRKS

United Parks & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.