Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.21% of Samsara worth $51,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,978,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,555,000 after purchasing an additional 863,197 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,129,000 after buying an additional 2,852,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,045,000 after buying an additional 2,148,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,476,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,908,000 after buying an additional 419,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,013,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,126,000 after acquiring an additional 547,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $729,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,571,848 shares in the company, valued at $87,630,526. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 373,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,978.88. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,807 shares of company stock valued at $48,953,337 over the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -99.23 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $61.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

