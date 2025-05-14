Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $54,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $122,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,712.45. This trade represents a 55.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $136.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.68. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.43 and a fifty-two week high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius Research raised Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

