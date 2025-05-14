Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,017 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $52,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Down 0.2%

ESGV stock opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.06. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $109.62.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

