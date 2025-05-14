Bank of America Corp DE Has $50.20 Million Stock Holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 623,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.19% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $50,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

Shares of PRCT opened at $53.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.10. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PROCEPT BioRobotics

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $41,824.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,161,966.46. The trade was a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $312,403.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,875,374.20. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,455 shares of company stock worth $368,322 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.