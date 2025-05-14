Bank of America Corp DE Has $51.54 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.63% of Eagle Materials worth $51,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.40.

Shares of EXP opened at $238.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.55. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.61 and a 12 month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

