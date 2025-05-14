Bank of America Corp DE Has $51.95 Million Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.36% of Duolingo worth $51,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,726,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,486,000 after purchasing an additional 70,705 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,085,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 378,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,676,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.79, for a total value of $3,478,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,946.08. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,868 shares of company stock valued at $38,594,200 over the last ninety days. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $531.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.05 and a 52-week high of $544.00.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.29.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

