Bank of America Corp DE Has $53.38 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 735,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $53,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $1,189,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,835,980.40. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $365,258.56. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $991.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BYD. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boyd Gaming

About Boyd Gaming

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.