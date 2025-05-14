Bank of America Corp DE Has $53.62 Million Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.35% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $53,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,862.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 101,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $139,781.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,123. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $43.99.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.38). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.37.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

