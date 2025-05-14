Bank of America Corp DE Has $55.48 Million Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $55,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Everest Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everest Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EG opened at $346.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $352.23 and its 200-day moving average is $357.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $434.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.18.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

