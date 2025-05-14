Bank of America Corp DE Has $57.84 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 699,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Crown were worth $57,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Crown by 583.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 33,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 28,480 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,720,000 after acquiring an additional 399,842 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $97.42 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.84 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.22 and its 200-day moving average is $88.38.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Barclays upped their target price on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Crown

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.