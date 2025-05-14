Bank of America Corp DE Has $59.65 Million Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 195.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554,266 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.74% of CAE worth $59,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 30,917,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CAE by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 128,028 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 710,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of CAE by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 5,474,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after acquiring an additional 416,699 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in CAE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

