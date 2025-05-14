Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.87% of Patterson Companies worth $51,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 501.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies by 779.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.