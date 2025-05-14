Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 72,926 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,926 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.27% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $55,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 788,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,632,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $98.95 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

