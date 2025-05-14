Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,616 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.78% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $54,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.07.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,973.12. This represents a 25.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

