Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,455 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Haleon worth $52,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Haleon by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon Increases Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Articles

