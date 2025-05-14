Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,427 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 810,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $57,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 60,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.19. The firm has a market cap of $926.43 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.01. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 12-month low of $58.39 and a 12-month high of $74.20.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.